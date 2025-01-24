Amata moves onward with projects driven by 'Eternal Dreams'

Mr Vikrom shares his business vision as he marks the 50th anniversary of Amata Corporation. His experience and the company's success in industrial estate development have been compiled in a new book entitled "Dreams 50 Years".

SET-listed industrial developer Amata Corporation has marked its 50th anniversary by continuing to develop new eco-friendly industrial parks in Thailand, Vietnam and Laos under the "Eternal Dreams" concept.

The company will use Eternal Dreams to guide its development projects, setting a new journey, following its 50 years of work to help support investment expansion in the region.

Under Eternal Dreams, Amata intends to build a sustainable future by connecting the regional economy with the global economy and striking a balance between economy, society and the environment.

"Our ultimate goal is Eternal Dreams will not be just dreams but a real future that can be built together by everyone," said chairman and acting chief executive Vikrom Kromadit.

He was speaking during the company's 50th anniversary celebration held in Chon Buri at Amata Castle, a mix of a residential area as well as seminar and exhibition zones.

Mr Vikrom believes business operations under Eternal Dreams are possible, thanks to Amata's solid experience in developing "perfect cities" for factory owners and workers over a period of 50 years.

Industrial parks developed by Amata are not only equipped with fundamental modern facilities but also sit in areas that align with Thailand's economic and social development plans.

This strengthens the competitiveness of Thailand and Southeast Asia and prepares the region for playing a key economic role on the global stage.

"Amata has not only built industrial parks to serve the needs of investors but also strived to provide a balance between the economy, society and the environment, based on the 'All Win' philosophy," said Mr Vikrom.

Referencing All Win, Mr Vikrom refers to the development of good industrial estates that are a success for all parties, including clients, business partners, communities and the environment.

The company wants its industrial parks to contribute to economic development for communities located near the estates.

"We will continue to expand our business in Asean by investing in Thailand, Vietnam and Laos to support economic growth in the region and connect the local economies with the world economy," said Mr Vikrom.

He wants to see Thailand become a major manufacturing centre in the region and, at the same time, continue to push ahead with industrial land development projects in Vietnam and Laos with the aim of making Asean a global production base.