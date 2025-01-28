Discover the best tailors in Sukhumvit Bangkok: with Class Bespoke Tailor

Located in the heart of Bangkok’s vibrant Sukhumvit and Thonglor areas, Class Bespoke Tailor offers a new approach to bespoke tailoring. With over two decades of expertise, specialise in tailoring that blends timeless elegance with a modern twist. In a city known for its ever-changing culture and bustling streets, finding a truly best and experience tailor can be challenging, and here why Class Bespoke Tailor sets itself apart by offering a unique experience that combines exceptional craftsmanship, personalized precision and unparalleled customer service By providing Unmatched Craftsmanship with Affordable Luxury within Quick Turnaround Without Compromising on production. Discover the Best tailor shop near you with Class Bespoke Tailor :

Searching for the Perfect Tailored Suit? Class Bespoke Tailor in Bangkok Has You Covered!

Class Bespoke Tailor started its journey in the southern paradise of Koh Samui. From a small family business to a trusted name in Bangkok’s tailoring scene, are now holding the title of Best Tailor Shop near me with two different branches in strategic locations. Class Bespoke believes in providing a highly personalised and attentive service that’s tailored to you in every way, By continuing to blend tradition with modernity, offering perfectly tailored clothing.

Prime Locations for Your Convenience, Class Tailor two branches in Sukhumvit & Thong Lo are designed to make your tailoring experience seamless:

Conveniently accessible via BTS Skytrain, our location is just a 10-20 minute walk away, with special offers such as pick-up and drop-off services, on-site measurements and worldwide shipping to make the process easy for all customers.

Best Tailor in Bangkok ! Why is Class Bespoke Tailor is the Best Tailor in Bangkok?

Decades of Tailoring Excellence – With over 20 years of experience, Class Bespoke Tailor has mastered the art of bespoke tailoring. Every stitch tells a story of dedication, skill and an uncompromising commitment to quality.

Personal Perfection – At Class Bespoke Tailor, we believe that clothing should be an extension of your personality.

Prime Locations in Sukhumvit and Thonglor - With the title " Tailor Shop Near Me " OR " Custom-made Tailor in Bangkok" and two locations in Sukhumvit and Thonglor, we are easily accessible and available for everyone everyday.

Unparalleled Craftsmanship – From selection of fabrics and design consulting to our meticulous measurements We don’t just make clothes, we create masterpieces and this is why we are consistently hailed as the “Best Tailor in Bangkok”.

Affordable Luxury – Class Bespoke Tailor is where value meets modernity, we prove that you don’t have to compromise on quality to meet your budget With :

Custom-made tailor suit starting at just 7,000 THB

Tailor made shirt at 1,500 THB

Bespoke Trousers at 2,500 THB

Tailor made sport Blazer at 4,500 THB

Free lifetime alterations - We understand that your body shape and preferences can change over time. That’s why we offer a free lifetime tailor alteration service to ensure your garments will fit you perfectly year after year.

Global reach Local expertise - Not in Bangkok? No worries! With our worldwide delivery service, we bring the best of tailoring in Bangkok to customers all over the world.

Quick turnaround without compromise - Need a perfectly tailored suit within 3-4 business days? We deliver high-quality garments in a timely manner, making us the first choice for those who demand speed and precision.

A tailoring partner you can trust - When searching for “ tailor shop near me”, “Best tailor in Sukhumvit” or “ Best tailor in Bangkok”, the name Class Bespoke Tailor is a name that comes up time and time again.

Visit Class Bespoke Tailor – The Best Tailor Shop in Sukhumvit, Bangkok

Branch Locations: Classbespoke.com

Opening Hours:

Contact Us:

Stay Connected:

Discover unparalleled tailoring services and let us redefine your style with unmatched craftsmanship and personalized attention. Visit us today!