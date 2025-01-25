IT, e-commerce helped by E-Receipt scheme

Shoppers walk past a Uniqlo store at Future Park Rangsit. IT and e-commerce operators are benefiting from the government's Easy E-Receipt scheme, which is expected to increase their sales revenues in the first quarter. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

IT and e-commerce operators are benefiting from the government's Easy E-Receipt scheme, which is expected to increase their sales revenues in the first quarter.

The Easy E-Receipt programme allows eligible purchases of up to 50,000 baht from Jan 16 to Feb 28 to be deducted from personal income tax.

Nath Natnithikarat, chief executive of Advice, a SET-listed IT product retailer, said its orders increased by double digits during the first week of the scheme. Some consumers postponed their spending to wait for the scheme's launch, he said.

Purchases during the first week included computers and mobile accessories, said Mr Nath. The company expects a sales spike on salary paydays, he said.

"This scheme will boost our revenue in the first quarter," Mr Nath said.

Suthida Mongkonsuthi, chief executive of Synnex (Thailand), a SET-listed IT product distributor, said its orders from dealers rose during the first week of the Easy E-Receipt scheme, with most orders valued at 20,000-30,000 baht.

"We have high hopes for the scheme, more so than the second phase of the digital wallet," she said.

Kornnikar Niwatsaiwong, head of fast-moving consumer goods and e-commerce at TikTok Shop Thailand, said the number of its Thai merchants interested in joining the Easy E-Receipt scheme this year increased fourfold compared with last year. Over the first three days of the scheme, merchants reported a significant increase in sales, she said.

The Chinese New Year celebration also increased interest in trendy products on TikTok Shop, said Ms Kornnikar.

Kasame Srilertchaipanij, vice- president for marketing at IT City Plc, said during the first week of the scheme, sales expanded by single digits, not double digits as he anticipated.

He said consumers still have time to make decisions regarding a vast number of product categories. Some people are waiting for e-commerce operators' promotional campaigns to gain greater discounts, said Mr Kasame.

Smartphones priced in excess of 10,000 baht are popular purchases for the scheme, he said.

"We also see consumer interest in recently launched flagship smartphones such as Samsung's S25 model and the new Oppo Reno model," said Mr Kasame.

He said the peak period for the scheme should be its final two weeks, with IT City's sales expected to rise by double digits during the scheme.

According to Shopee, during the first seven days of the scheme, its sellers in the Easy E-Receipt programme reported sales gains of roughly 80% compared with normal periods.