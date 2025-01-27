Gaming law expected to seek cabinet approval in February

Gamers take part in the Thailand Game Show 2024. The gaming industry law is expected to take effect at the end of 2025. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

The draft of the Game Industry Act is set to be submitted for cabinet consideration next month after public hearings recently finished.

The law is expected to take effect by the end of 2025.

According to Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, president and chief executive of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa), the law is meant to deal with the development of the computer game sector, which is worth 40 billion baht per year.

The bill also aims to promote Thailand as a gaming hub in Southeast Asia.

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry assigned Depa to develop the draft in collaboration with the Culture Ministry.

The draft is expected to cover all dimensions of the gaming business as well as services on all devices and platforms.

Mr Nuttapon said the DES Ministry is expected to table the draft before the cabinet in February.

He said Depa will coordinate with relevant agencies to support the law's enforcement.

Mr Nuttapon said the agency must coordinate with related agencies to ensure the law is consistent with other laws being drafted, such as the Interior Ministry's law to regulate online gambling.

"This law will not overrule other laws, but will enhance existing laws and integrate with new laws," he said.

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said gaming is a creative industry that plays an important role in the global economy.

He said the content of the draft sets the framework for the development of the gaming industry in all dimensions, including promoting Thai gaming entrepreneurs through various mechanisms, setting guidelines for preventing social impacts, and attracting investment from global entrepreneurs.

"The law establishes a foundation for the gaming industry to enhance Thailand's competitiveness at the international level, expand job opportunities, and sustainably generate income for the economy," said Mr Prasert.

He said the law is also expected to propel the registration of entrepreneurs, manufacturers, developers, distributors and platform providers.

The draft will set standards, criteria and methods for regulating and controlling the gaming industry, allowing effective supervision and enforcement of the law, said Mr Prasert.

In addition to economic growth, the draft focuses on creating a balance between promoting the industry and protecting society, especially taking care of young people, preventing mental impacts, and creating an environment conducive to the positive use of the gaming industry, he said.