Unleash Teen Talent at Frasers Property Music Contest 

Showcase creativity and win big in "We Play Together," offering teens a stage to shine with top music gurus.

Frasers Property Thailand expands opportunities for teenagers to showcase their musical talents alongside Thailand’s leading music gurus, fostering creativity and offering growth opportunities.

Art toy collections have become a favourite trend among today’s teenagers, alongside other popular gadgets and fashion items. Among these interests, music has remained a timeless passion for youth across all generations, serving as both a lifelong asset to connect with inner peace and a path to ambitious goals.

As Thailand’s leading property developer and owner of remarkable mixed-use spaces in Bangkok, Frasers Property Thailand presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for teenagers to participate in the music contest “We Play Together.” This initiative allows young people to demonstrate their skills in music arrangement, instrument performance, singing, and creativity, with prizes exceeding 400,000 baht and the chance to enter the entertainment industry.

“Samyan Mitrtown will serve as the main stage for the ‘We Play Together’ competition. We have designated the event hall on the 5th floor, which is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to ensure optimal sound quality and ample space for the audience to enjoy the performances,” stated Somboon Wasinchutchawal, Chief Financial Officer, Frasers Property Thailand.

“In addition to the performance stage, Frasers Property Thailand is providing spaces at our properties across Bangkok and its metropolitan area, including The Grand, Grandio, NEO Home, and Golden Town. These venues will host semi-finalists for practice sessions under the guidance of Thailand’s leading artists, including Cutto Lipta, Mean TaitosmitH, and Ake Season Five, ahead of the live concert on 29 March 2025.”

Inspired by a promotional campaign launched in 2024, the song “Ob-Oon” (Warm), performed by Two Popetorn and produced by Tan Lipta, has been selected as the compulsory theme song. Contestants are tasked with re-arranging the song in their unique styles, alongside performing their own musical selections.

“Teenagers today face increasing stress, and music has long served as an outlet for them to release their energy and express their talents. The song ‘Ob-Oon’ reflects the concept of ‘home’—a place built on bonds and enduring care passed down through generations. We are excited to see and hear how contestants reinterpret the song through their creative perspectives while preserving its core values.”

The competition comprises two categories: High School Class and University Class. Participants can include students under the age of 15, provided at least two-thirds of the band members meet the specified criteria. Esteemed judges, including Nueng-Jakkawal Saothongyutitum (renowned music director), Maew-Jirasak Panpoom (musician and songwriter), Hall-Chatchanot Arphatchokthawee (influencer), and a music expert from the Royal Thai Air Force Music Division, will select 20 bands (10 per category) during the audition round on 8 March 2025. The final round will take place on 29 March 2025 at Samyan Mitrtown Hall.

Amid economic uncertainty, Frasers Property Thailand has experienced a surge in residential sales in 2025. Meanwhile, occupancy rates at its mixed-use projects remain strong, particularly at Samyan Mitrtown, whose 24-hour operational model caters to the needs of commercial businesses and teenage lifestyles.