AWC, Meliá launch first Pattaya hotel

The exterior of Meliá Pattaya Hotel, AWC's first hotel in Pattaya.

SET-listed Asset World Corp (AWC) has launched its first hotel in Pattaya by partnering with Meliá Hotels International, part of its long-term investment in the city worth 30 billion baht.

Wallapa Traisorat, chief executive and president of AWC, said the 234-room Meliá Pattaya Hotel, which opened on Jan 24, is among six hotels planned for the mega mixed-use development called The Aquatique Destinations Pattaya.

Of the total investment, 2 billion baht has been allocated to Meliá Pattaya Hotel, which has been developed under AWC's sustainable framework to reduce the environmental impact and create jobs for locals.

The property also aims to be the first LEED and WELL-certified hotel in Chon Buri, which would help Thailand provide another accommodation choice to become a global sustainable destination.

Mrs Wallapa said the partnership with Meliá would help strengthen the reputation of Pattaya as this hotel company is one of the world's largest beachfront resort operators.

The hotel features new attractions for Pattaya, such as the first-ever Lay Beach Club with Hydro Bar, together with a panoramic rooftop Chinese dining facility at Yitong Chinese Restaurant & Sky Bar, offering city views.

"Meliá Pattaya Hotel, Thailand is designed to strengthen Pattaya's position as a top-tier tourist destination in Asia and the world. The hotel offers a unique guest experience with Spanish leisure and passion for well-being," said Mrs Wallapa.

Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, chairman and chief executive of Meliá Hotels International, said Meliá Pattaya Hotel represents a significant milestone in its Asian expansion, building on the success of the opening of INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit last year.

Through this collaboration with AWC -- its most important strategic partner in Thailand -- the company is confident of delivering a top hospitality experience. It is also banking on Pattaya, which it said was one of the most popular global tourist destinations and the perfect location for the hotel.

Mr Escarrer said the property would cater to both international and domestic travellers, meeting the rising demand for both leisure and business experiences in the beachfront city, in alignment with Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor development plans.