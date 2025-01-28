Business registrations to rise by up to 4%

Tourists at Wat Pho. Lifestyle and human behaviour-related businesses including tourism are among top emerging businesses this year, according to the DBD analysis. Apichart Jinakul

The number of new registered businesses is projected to rise by 2-4% to 90,000-95,000 this year, with lifestyle, innovation and business management emerging as promising sectors, according to the Department of Business Development (DBD).

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DBD, said that even with the anticipated growth, there are several factors that could influence new business registrations. These factors include geopolitical tensions, a global economic slowdown, trade wars, and the potential effects of US President Donald Trump's policies, all of which could raise concerns for investors and those looking to establish new businesses.

She said the DBD will focus this year on advancing business development through modern technology.

The Digital Business Registration System was launched in the middle of this month, and an online registration system for trade associations and chambers of commerce is scheduled to be introduced soon, she said.

These initiatives aim to achieve 100% digital services for the department this year.

Furthermore, the department is driving the elimination of government document requirements by linking corporate data with 25 additional relevant agencies in 2025, with the goal of covering all 74 agencies by 2027.

In terms of business governance, the DBD is developing the Intelligence Business Analytic System, which would enable the department and its partners to closely monitor businesses that may be engaging in illegal activities and swiftly prevent nominee operations.

New business registrations in 2024 rose by 2.69% year-on-year to 87,596, while the total registered capital fell by 49.2% year-on-year to over 285 billion baht, according to the DBD.

The top three types of newly registered businesses were general building construction (6,636 firms with total registered capital of 14.8 billion baht), property developers (6,542 firms with total registered capital of 30.3 billion baht), and restaurants (4,025 firms with total registered capital of 8.12 billion baht. These accounted for 7.58%, 7.47% and 4.59% of all new registered businesses in 2024, respectively.

During the same period, there were 15 new businesses with registered capital exceeding 1 billion baht. Their combined investment amounted to 45.5 billion baht. They are in business sectors such as data centres, construction, retail and wholesale, and hospitals.

Mrs Auramon said the overall statistics for business registrations and closures in 2024 remained good, driven by factors such as the recovery of the tourism industry during the high season. The increase in international tourists has contributed to higher employment rates.

Additionally, the DBD has compiled data to analyse businesses with promising growth potential and identify "rising star" businesses to watch in 2025.

This analysis is based on the department's internal statistics from the past year, trends in business growth, and business performance (revenue and profit).

The top emerging businesses this year fall into categories related to lifestyle and human behaviour, focusing on enhancing physical and mental wellbeing. These include tourism and family activity businesses, health and wellness businesses, pet-related businesses, spiritual businesses, film production businesses, and building renovation and decoration businesses.

In addition, sectors involving innovation and technology are on the rise, such as data centres, software and e-commerce.

Another promising sector includes companies related to business management such as accounting firms, law firms, outsourcing services and environmental consulting businesses.