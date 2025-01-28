PTT named ‘Most Valuable Thai Brand’ for 4th year in a row

The latest Brand Finance award for PTT is a recognition of the company’s vision, “Together for Sustainable Thailand, Sustainable World”, says Kongkrapan Intarajang, chief executive officer and president of PTT Plc.

PTT Plc, Thailand’s largest energy conglomerate, has once again been crowned the “Most Valuable Thai Brand” for 2024 by Brand Finance, the globally renowned brand valuation consultancy. With a brand value of US$ .3 billion, representing a 25% growth over the previous year, PTT also secured 4th spot among the Most Valuable Brands in Asean.

Kongkrapan Intarajang, chief executive officer and president of PTT Plc, attributed this success to the company’s commitment to its vision, “Together for Sustainable Thailand, Sustainable World”, which drives balanced sustainability across economic, social and environmental dimensions.

The recognition reflects PTT’s focus on energy security, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and expanding its core hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon businesses to enhance long-term resilience, he said.

Highlighting its ambitious sustainability agenda, PTT has set a Net Zero Target for 2050, implementing innovative measures like Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects. This strategic focus has not only bolstered PTT’s brand value but also positioned it as a leader in sustainability efforts, good governance and corporate governance within Thailand and the wider Asean region.

Brand Finance’s Thailand 50 2024 report ranked PTT as the third strongest Thai brand, with a Brand Strength Index score of 82.4 out of 100. The company’s Sustainability Perceptions Value stood at $748 million, underlining its role as a champion of environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

“PTT, recognised as Thailand’s most valuable brand for four consecutive years, exemplifies excellence in sustainability management and social responsibility,” said Alex Haigh, managing director of Asia Pacific at Brand Finance.

“This accolade underscores PTT’s commitment to driving the Thai economy, ensuring energy security and setting the standard for sustainability in the energy sector.”

In addition to its national achievements, PTT ranked as the second most valuable brand in the Southeast Asian oil and gas sector, according to Brand Finance’s Asean 500 2024 report. These accolades reinforce PTT’s status as a global icon of sustainability and a trusted partner, earning the loyalty of stakeholders both domestically and internationally.