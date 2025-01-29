CP chief touts inclusive AI

Listen to this article

Suphachai Chearavanont

While artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming many sectors, it is not a threat to workers but rather a tool to create an inclusive economy, says Suphachai Chearavanont, chief executive of conglomerate Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group.

He gave an interview at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, which took place from Jan 20-24.

Mr Suphachai said AI will help bridge the gap and ensure economic equality in the financial, educational and health sectors.

AI will not only change the way people work, but also overhaul the economic system, enhance business performance and drive governance in technology use, he said.

Mr Suphachai said AI governance is essential to develop a sustainable economy, while clean energy will be a global game changer.

The use of clean energy will not only minimise environmental problems, but also enhance the country's long-term competitiveness, he said.

Thailand has the potential to be an investment hub of Asia, similar to Switzerland, given that it's on good terms with both the US and China, according to Mr Suphachai.

In a related matter, Thailand started imposing a utility green tariff (UGT), requiring companies to pay 4.21 baht per kilowatt-hour (unit) if they opt to use renewable power.

The UGT, which is 0.06 baht higher than the power tariff of 4.15 baht a unit, targets businesses implementing campaigns to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and is not related to households, said Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, secretary-general of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

In a related matter, US President Donald Trump issued a blunt warning to the global elites in a video appearance at the WEF last Thursday -- "Make your products in the US or pay tariffs", according to AFP.

Beamed on giant screens in the Swiss Alpine village, Trump received a loud round of applause from political and business A-listers who had eagerly awaited his appearance all week.

Speaking from the White House, the new president touted his plans to cut taxes, deregulate industries and crack down on illegal immigration.

But he also had a tough message.

"Come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on earth," Trump said.

"But if you don't make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff."