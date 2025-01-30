Rice exports to dip as competition rises

Thailand's rice exports this year are expected to drop significantly from 9.95 million tonnes in 2024 because of intensifying global competition.

India has ended its ban on rice shipments, while production has increased in both exporting and importing countries as drought conditions subsided, according to deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak.

Indonesia, a key importer, may scale back rice imports as its domestic production rises and stockpiles remain substantial, he said.

Mr Anukool said Thailand's rice exports reached nearly 10 million tonnes last year, surpassing the target by almost 1 million tonnes.

However, the situation has shifted this year, with exports potentially dropping to 7.5 million tonnes due to increased production and declining demand.

Thai rice exports rose 13% year-on-year in 2024, generating revenue of 225 billion baht (roughly US$6.43 billion), up 27%.

The export volume was the highest in six years, attributed to the global decline in rice production and buyers' efforts to strengthen food security, Mr Anukool said.

The highest export volume was recorded for white rice, totalling 5.99 million tonnes, a 23% year-on-year increase, accounting for 60% of Thailand's total rice exports. This was followed by Thai Hom Mali rice (1.74 million tonnes), parboiled rice (1.27 million tonnes), Thai fragrant rice (630,000 tonnes), glutinous rice (300,000 tonnes) and brown rice (20,000 tonnes).

Thailand also expanded rice exports to most regions compared with the previous year. Shipments to Africa tallied 3.37 million tonnes, up 35% year-on-year, Asia imported 3.33 million tonnes (-8%), the Americas 1.34 million tonnes (+33%), the Middle East 1.34 million tonnes (+16%), Europe 300,000 tonnes (+3%), and Oceania 270,000 tonnes (+35%).

Among individual export markets, Indonesia remained Thailand's largest rice importer at 1.33 million tonnes (-6% year-on-year), accounting for 13% of total Thai rice exports. Other key markets included Iraq at 1 million tonnes (+18% year-on-year), the US at 850,000 tonnes (+20%), South Africa at 830,000 tonnes (-7%), and the Philippines at 620,000 tonnes (+48%).