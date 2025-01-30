Meta fights €798m EU fine over Facebook Marketplace power

FILE PHOTO: A blue verification badge and the logos of Facebook and Instagram are seen in this picture illustration taken Jan 19, 2023. (Reuters)

Meta Platforms Inc is fighting a €798 million ($831 million) European Union fine for allegedly wielding its trove of user data to boost its own Facebook Marketplace service.

A company spokesperson confirmed it had filed the appeal to the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg — a move that escalates the social media giant’s running feud with the EU over its crackdown on Big Tech.

The challenge comes on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s recent comments that EU fines are “a form of taxation” against American firms, echoing sentiments from Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg.

In a groundbreaking decision in November, the European Commission ordered Meta to stop tying its classified-ads service to Facebook’s sprawling platform, and refrain from imposing unfair trading conditions on rival second-hand goods platforms. It accompanied the order with its first ever abuse of dominance fine against the Menlo Park, California-based firm.

Facebook’s Marketplace had also been targeted by other regulators. It settled a probe with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority after agreeing to a slate of concessions. A hearing in the EU case will likely be scheduled in the coming months.