Muang Thai Life Unveils 2025 Strategy for Sustainable Happiness

Emphasising customer-centric innovation, MTL’s “Boost Your Happiness by Our People” strategy enhances personalised policies, seamless services, and ESG commitments for long-term well-being.

Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited (MTL) is committed to delivering a seamless customer experience through stability and sustainability.

Sara Lamsam, CEO of MTL, stated, “In 2024, Muang Thai Life Assurance continued its mission of spreading happiness and smiles by offering solutions tailored to customers’ needs. We extend our gratitude to our valued customers for their trust and confidence, which has contributed to our strong growth. Our total premiums exceeded 71.8 billion baht, with new premiums growing by 13%. Core product segments saw significant growth, including Shield Life—comprising whole life insurance, term life insurance, and universal life insurance—which expanded by 42%, while critical illness insurance grew by 24%. Additionally, our Net Promoter Score (NPS) increased from 58 to 75 points, reflecting enhanced customer satisfaction. Meanwhile, our business operations in the CLMV region continued to perform exceptionally well.”

MTL maintains financial stability, with a capital adequacy ratio exceeding 350% at the end of 2024—significantly above the 140% requirement set by regulatory authorities. The company has been rated BBB+ (Stable Outlook) by S&P Global Ratings and A-/AAA(tha) (Stable Outlook) by Fitch Ratings.

Advancing Customer-Centric Solutions in 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, MTL aims to reinforce its identity as a brand that fosters sustainable happiness and continues to elevate customer experiences under the “Boost Your Happiness by Our People” strategy. This initiative is built on three core pillars: Professionalism & Expertise, Transparency & Convenience, and Commitment & Trust.

MTL will continue developing products that cater to diverse lifestyles at every stage of life, offering a Seamless Experience and Lifelong Commitment. Employees and sales teams will be equipped with essential skills, including Data & AI Literacy, communication and management skills (Soft Skills), and Cross-Domain Expert Knowledge, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet evolving customer needs.

“Our people” are at the heart of the company’s mission, working collaboratively to deliver happiness to customers. MTL staff are encouraged to provide personalised financial planning solutions, including retirement, health, and inheritance planning, with a comprehensive portfolio covering life insurance, pension insurance, health and critical illness insurance, accident insurance, and investment-linked life insurance.

Policyholders will benefit from flexible options, such as customisable coverage formats (Modular Design), coverage adjustments based on life stage (Convertible Option), and expanded coverage options (Plus).

Enhancing Customer Experience with Digital Solutions

MTL continues to provide seamless experiences through multiple service channels, ensuring customers can access policies easily, anytime and anywhere. These include sales agents, banking services, telephone sales, online platforms, and partner networks. The company’s extensive service network features branches, Call Center 1766, the MTL Click application, Muang Thai Smile Club, and MTL Fit, enabling convenient policy transactions and after-sales services via e-Payment and e-Document systems.

Sara added, “Life insurance is a long-term commitment, and Muang Thai Life Assurance is dedicated to operating sustainably, with robust corporate governance and risk management. Our commitment extends beyond financial protection to encompass social and environmental responsibility through our ESG initiatives.”

Commitment to ESG and Sustainability

As part of its environmental commitment, MTL actively supports conservation efforts and climate change mitigation. The company has pledged to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030, reducing the environmental impact of its operations.

On the social front, MTL continues to develop inclusive insurance solutions (Democratising Insurance), promote financial and insurance literacy, and support initiatives that enhance public access to sustainable healthcare.

“This year, we aim to spread joy across the country with our signature ‘shocking pink’ branding. Muang Thai Life Assurance is committed to delivering happiness to all—customers, partners, employees, sales teams, and stakeholders—through our products, services, and sales channels. Together, we will create a future filled with smiles,” said Sara.

