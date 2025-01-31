AIS service shops serve up foldable drone

Listen to this article

The HOVERAir X1 Pro Max foldable drone is now on sale at AIS's stores.

Advanced Info Service (AIS) has launched the HOVERAir X1 Pro Max foldable drone, representing its first foray into selling drone products at its service shops in a bid to boost revenue for its network of retail outlets.

The company has transformed its AIS shops to align with people's digital lifestyles, rather than mainly focusing on mobile devices as it did in the past. The drones will be for sale alongside smart gadgets, which AIS has been selling for years.

According to Saran Phaloprakarn, AIS's head of mobile and consumer products, the HOVERAir X1 Pro Max foldable drone features an 8K camera, is compact, and can reach a speed of up to 47 kilometres per hour. The foldable drone is suitable for both travellers and content creators, he noted.

Mr Saran said the company has begun selling the foldable drone at AIS's shops, mainly in tourist provinces.

Meanwhile, in central Bangkok AIS will provide the drone product at its customer service shops in Siam Centre and Central World.

"This drone product is aimed at serving content creators and travellers who want to experience a fascinating experience with a drone," Mr Saran said.

He said AIS also provides exclusive accessories for the HOVERAir X1 Pro Max foldable drone at the AIS booth at Thailand Mobile Expo 2025.

The event commenced yesterday and runs until Feb 2 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

At the expo, AIS offers the HOVERAir X1 Pro Max foldable drone, including accessories, at a special price of 46,075 baht, compared to its regular price of 47,700 baht.

Mr Saran said AIS holds an exclusive partnership with HOVER to sell the Air X1 Pro Max foldable in an attractive promotion package, aside from HOVER's website and sales units.

The board of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission recently approved a resolution to amend the existing drone regulations to improve many conditions and cover additional frequencies.

The move is meant to promote greater drone usage as well as create measures to promote and support research and development, drone production and distribution.

At the mobile expo, AIS is offering special promotional packages for all its digital lifestyle products for working professionals, students, gamers, travellers, entertainment lovers, shoppers, and those seeking spiritual enhancement.

For example, AIS is attracting gamers by offering the Asus ROG Phone 9 Series, featuring the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.