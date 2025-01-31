Thai Chamber, Central unite for 'Hug the Earth' scheme

As part of the launch, executives visited a dedicated showcase by Central and Robinson Department Stores, featuring products from brands participating in the initiative. From left: Yol Phokasub, CEO of Central Retail Corporation; Mr Sanan; and Mr Pichai.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce has joined forces with Central Group to launch the "Hug the Earth" initiative in an effort to raise environmental awareness and encourage people to purchase eco-labelled products.

Climate change represents a critical global challenge that necessitates a collaborative effort across all sectors, said Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the chamber and the Thai Board of Trade.

Thailand participated in the UN Climate Change Conference and announced its goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.

One of the key approaches to achieving these goals is the adoption of eco-friendly or environmental labels.

Mr Sanan said the chamber, as a private sector organisation, recognises the importance of fostering collaboration between businesses, the government and civil society to drive sustainable economic growth under the concept of "connect-competitive-sustainable".

"We aim to set new benchmarks for entrepreneurs through the BCG [bio-circular-green economy] model to strive for a transition to a nature positive economy," he said.

"The Hug the Earth initiative is dedicated to promoting sustainable products and catering to the needs of environmentally-aware consumers."

This project aims to improve awareness among both consumers and businesses regarding the importance of eco-friendly products, while also simplifying the process for consumers to engage in environmental conservation by encouraging the purchase of products with eco-labels.

The chamber plans to broaden the Hug the Earth project to various retail sectors within its network nationwide.

Pichai Chirathivat, executive director of Central Group, said it emphasises sustainability in all dimensions ranging from retail business, hotel business and real estate to service businesses.

"We aim to foster positive transformations in social, economic and environmental realms. Collaboration among all stakeholders, and encouraging environmentally-friendly consumption habits is a crucial strategy to achieve this vision," he said.

Central Retail Corporation Plc (CRC) is the first retail entity to lead this initiative across its stores.

CRC, a prominent player in Thailand's retail and wholesale sector, embraces a guiding principle known as CRC Care, an initiative to nurture and enhance all areas of the business to foster sustainable growth throughout the entire ecosystem, to enhance its status of a fully green and sustainable retail and wholesale entity.

Central Group is committed to achieving net zero through its CRC ReNEW strategy, which includes four key components: reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting environmental responsibility, advocating for eco-friendly materials, and implementing waste management solutions.

Consumers can find a wide range of eco-labelled products at department stores and shops within Central Retail's network.