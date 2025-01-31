Central Pattaya hosts Pop Mart pop-up

Consumers explore a wide range of Pop Mart products at Pop Mart's latest pop-up store at Central Pattaya.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) has teamed up with Pop Mart, a global manufacturer and distributor of art toys from China, to launch Pop Mart's first pop-up store outside Bangkok at Central Pattaya shopping mall.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer of CPN, said the latest pop-up store is the third branch Pop Mart has opened with CPN, following the flagship store at CentralWorld and a second outlet at Central Ladprao.

"This store is expected to enhance the vibrancy of the mall and thrill art toy fans in Pattaya, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and nearby areas," he said.

Spanning 266 square metres, the pop-up store features a unique "By the Sea" theme inspired by waterparks, including slides and depictions of waves.

The pop-up store will be open from today through May 6.

Shoppers can explore a wide range of popular Pop Mart products, while enjoying numerous photo spots, which are perfect for selfies, according to CPN.

The store also features large iconic Pop Mart characters under an "Aloha" theme, such as The Monsters (Labubu), Molly, Hirono, Crybaby, Skullpanda, Dimoo and a special collection of "The Monsters Good Luck to You" (limited in Thailand) featuring stunning Thai national costumes.

The value of the global art toy market is expanding, tallying 300 billion baht in 2023 and projected to increase by 4.26% annually, reaching 380 billion by 2030, according to CPN.

Pattaya has strong economic and tourism potential, with more than 5 million people residing in the catchment area and a large number of Thai and international tourists visiting both on weekdays and weekends.

The city ranked 15th in terms of the highest number of visits in 2023, attracting more than 9.44 million foreign visitors.