Bitkub CEO discusses digital asset prospects at WEF

Listen to this article

Jirayut 'Topp' Srupsrisopa, right, founder and Group CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co, takes part in a panel discussion alongside global financial leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo: World Economic Forum)

Jirayut "Topp" Srupsrisopa, founder and Group CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co, emphasised Thailand's growing prominence in the digital asset and blockchain sector during his participation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos, Switzerland.

Speaking at a high-profile panel discussion titled "Assets: From Concrete to Ether" in January, Mr Jirayut joined global financial leaders, including Ola Doudin, co-founder and CEO of BitOasis; Jeremy Allaire, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Circle Internet Financial; and Marc Bayle de Jessé, CEO of CLS Bank International.

The session was moderated by Xin Guan, news anchor and business editor at China Global Television Network (CGTN).

Mr Jirayut highlighted how financial innovation is driving the transformation of traditional assets into digital tokens, positioning Thailand as a leader in this evolving space. He pointed to progressive government policies and robust regulatory oversight by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as key factors supporting the country's digital asset ecosystem.

"Thailand is poised to lead in digital assets, particularly in real estate tokenisation, which democratises investment by allowing individuals to purchase tokens representing real estate for as little as 10 baht," he noted. He revealed that Bitkub is actively collaborating with local partners to develop such projects.

Beyond real estate, he introduced the concept of carbon credit tokens and electricity tokens, referred to as Green Tokens, set to launch later this year. He projected that tokenised assets would experience significant growth in Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE within the next two to three years.

However, Mr Jirayut stressed the need for globally unified regulations and standards to address legal loopholes and ensure secure liquidity flow. He also emphasised the importance of simplifying blockchain technology to make it more accessible to everyday users.

"By removing technical barriers and seamlessly integrating blockchain into daily life, we can unlock significant benefits for the wider public," he said.

Mr Jirayut's participation at WEF 2025 marked his fourth appearance at the prestigious gathering, where he contributed insights across four key panels named: Innovative Trade Financing, Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Asean DEFA), Assets: From Concrete to Ether, and Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Thailand.

During the WEF event, Bitkub also played a key role in promoting Thailand on the global stage. The company partnered with the Thai government, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, along with major private sector entities such as PTT Plc, Bangkok Bank Plc, and Siam Cement Plc, to organise the Thailand Reception, an event that highlighted the country's cultural soft power through its world-renowned cuisine.

WEF 2025, held from Jan 20–24 under the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age", convened global leaders from public and private sectors to discuss technological advancements shaping economies and daily life worldwide.