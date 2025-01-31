Thai factory output misses forecast as car output slumps

Listen to this article

Visitors check out latest car models at the 41st Bangkok International Motor Expo, held at Impact Challenger 1-3, Muang Thong Thani, in November and December last year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand's manufacturing production index dropped by a more than expected 2.11% in December from a year earlier, due to a slump in the automotive industry and weak consumption, the Industry Ministry reported on Friday.

The figure compared with a forecast fall of 0.50% for December in a Reuters poll and followed an annual drop of 3.58% in the previous month.

Factory output was down 1.79% for the full year 2024.

Thailand's car production fell 17.37% in December from a year earlier, down for the 17th successive month due to lower domestic sales and exports, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Output was also weighed down by high production costs and the influx of cheap goods from China, Passakorn Chairat, head of ministry's industrial economics office, told a press conference.

However, production was helped by government stimulus measures and higher exports, he said.

On Tuesday, the FTI reported the country's car production in 2024 dropped 20% from the previous year to a four-year low, owing to weaker domestic sales and exports, although production is expected to rise 2% this year.