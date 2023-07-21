Prayut meets Saudi official

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha shakes hands with Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's Consultative Assembly, at Government House on Thursday. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday welcomed the chairman of Saudi Arabia's Consultative Assembly to discuss opportunities for tourism and investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Tipanan Sirichana, a deputy government spokeswoman, said Saudi Arabia's delegation led by Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh met with Gen Prayut, the caretaker prime minister, and his team as part of their scheduled visit to Thailand.

The meeting at Government House was aimed at strengthening their legislative cooperation. Gen Prayut said the discussion would help speed up cooperation while tightening their relationship, said Ms Tipanan.

She said the discussion mainly focused on ways of elevating ties and investment opportunities, especially in the EEC area, which covers the three eastern provinces of Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao.

The discussion also discussed the opportunity for visa waivers, both for special passport holders and tourists, in an attempt to promote more tourism opportunities.

Both sides agreed to support each other under various multilateral agreements, including those made with the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Saudi team also included its Ambassador to Thailand Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Alsuhaibani, and other members of the Consultative Assembly.

According to the deputy government spokeswoman, the meeting was the first time Thailand had welcomed a legislative delegation from the country since normal ties were restored in the wake of Gen Prayut's visit to Riyadh last year to sign numerous MoUs.

His trip was taken at the invitation of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the crown prince, and was seen as making a historic breakthrough after years of frayed ties and diplomatic conflict.