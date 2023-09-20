PM touts Thailand abroad

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Tesla CEO Elon Musk will discuss possible investment opportunities in Thailand with the Thai delegation in New York via teleconference.

Mr Srettha was speaking while attending the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York, which started on Monday and will end on Sunday.

He said that the government plans to invite foreign investors to invest in Thailand, and during this trip, he will meet up with executives of leading companies such as Microsoft, Google and Tesla for talks.

"Elon Musk has now accepted an invitation to attend talks with the Thai government's delegation via teleconference," said Mr Srettha, who also serves as finance minister.

Apart from Mr Musk, he said, other executives of high-profile companies who have accepted an invitation to attend talks include those from Microsoft, BlackRock, JP Morgan and Estee Lauder.

Mr Srettha said the Thai delegation would introduce to the executives what Thailand offers foreign investors. The PM said he intends to highlight Thailand's medical care services as one strength to attract investors.

Before going to New York, Mr Srettha posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the trip will focus on presenting a new face for Thailand on the world stage.

"I intend to drive action to achieve the SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals], commit to upholding multilateralism and promoting international cooperation to respond to today's challenges and needs of the global community. These include climate change, financing for development, green growth and more," he said via X.

"Eager to explore collaboration with all stakeholders, both public and private, and to strengthen ties with other leaders, in fostering peace, prosperity and sustainability for all," he added.

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said Mr Srettha will meet national leaders, heads of international organisations, and important individuals at bilateral and multilateral levels.

He will also deliver Thailand's national statement during the general debate at UNGA78 and participate in an SDG summit. Additionally, he will deliver a statement during the Leaders' Dialogue 6 on mobilising finance and investments and ways of reaching SDG goals. Achieving the 17 SDG goals is among the nation's top priorities, Mr Chai said.

The 17 goals are no poverty; zero hunger; good health and well-being; quality education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; reduced inequalities; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; climate action; life below water; life on land; peace, justice, and strong institutions; and partnerships for the goals.

Mr Srettha will also attend a high-level meeting on the Global Development Initiative, where he will affirm Thailand's commitment to joining the global community in tackling climate change and environmental issues.

Thailand, as Asean coordinator for sustainable development, will co-host a side event with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific on "Fostering Partnership for Our Common Future: Enhancing Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships to Accelerate the SDGs in Asean". Mr Srettha will deliver welcome remarks at the event and a statement at the Climate Ambition Summit.

He will also attend meetings with the US-Asean Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce.