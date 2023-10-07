Focus on earnings outlook as reporting begins

The SET index is expected to experience volatility this month. While the market awaits fresh economic stimulus measures from the government, earnings speculation, particularly in bank stocks, is intensifying as the reporting season approaches.

Furthermore, the continued depreciation in the baht has fuelled foreign fund outflows, and rising global crude prices are raising inflation concerns.

The Chinese economic outlook and US Federal Reserve policy decisions may also influence market direction. Among the key factors:

Earnings plays: Banks will be the first to announce their third-quarter results, starting at the end of next week, setting the stage for earnings season. Strong performances are expected from banks and energy players.

Rising crude oil prices: Upstream energy players like PTT and PTTEP are poised to benefit from the surge in crude oil prices. However, this uptrend may bring concerns about soaring inflation.

Fed signals: Keep a close watch on statements from Fed policymakers as their views on interest rates could sway market sentiment. The next Federal Open Market Committee meeting is on Oct 31 and Nov 1.

Chinese economic uncertainty: Investors continue to see mixed signals about Chinese manufacturing and consumption, while the health of the property market remains a big concern. Any signs of improvement may provide a lift to global equities.

Baht depreciation: The ongoing slide in the baht has led to foreign fund outflows. In September, foreign investors sold a net 20 billion baht, and the yearly total to date has now topped 160 billion.

OCTOBER OUTLOOK

For October, we anticipate the SET index to continue its retreat with the possibility of testing support levels at 1,460 and 1,430 points.

Watch for resistance at 1,530 and 1,550. These levels may present challenges during any upward moves.

In terms of investment strategy, stocks with strong growth potential and those with a robust earnings outlook are attractive.

Additionally, stocks that have retreated steeply could recover their losses. Our picks for October are: