Miss Universe owner JKN files for debt rescue

JKN founder and major shareholder Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip sold nearly 100 million shares in the company in September to comply with market rules following a steep price drop. (Photo: JKN)

JKN Global Group Plc, the SET-listed media company that owns the Miss Universe beauty pageant brand, has petitioned for debt rehabilitation as it seeks to solve a liquidity squeeze.

The business rehabilitation request was submitted to the Central Bankruptcy Court on Wednesday, JKN said in a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

JKN shares dropped by the daily limit of 30% to a record low 0.76 baht, extending this year’s slump to 81%, when trade opened on Thursday morning.

The company has petitioned to adjust interest rates on existing debt and extend its debt repayment period, and proposed itself as a planner for the process.

JKN, which bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million in October last year, has delayed some payments for its bonds, citing global and domestic economic challenges. The company is seeking the bankruptcy proceeding even after some investors in September agreed to extend the payment of due bonds.

The company’s founder and largest shareholder, Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, said earlier in September that she had sold nearly 100 million shares through “forced selling” to comply with margin accounting rules after the share price dropped by more than 50% in one week.

The rehabilitation plan includes the request for an extension of debt repayment and waiver of interest charges to enable JKN to generate income from operations to service all creditors, according to the statement. The company will also look for financial support from new investors or a financial institution.

The plan will offer a guideline for the sale of non-productive assets to raise funds to pay creditors. Under the court proceeding, the company can continue operating, which is a sustainable solution to JKN’s current liquidity problem, it said in the statement.

As of June 30, JKN had total liabilities of 7.4 billion baht, almost half of which were owed to bond investors, according to a filing.

Ms Jakkaphong, a celebrity media tycoon and transgender rights advocate, made global headlines when she announced her company’s purchase of the Miss Universe Organization last year.

At the time she promised to transform the competition, opening it to married as well as transgender women. “This will be the world’s first beauty contest with real gender equality and inclusion,” she said.

The 2023 Miss Universe competition will be held in El Salvador on Nov 18.

The contest run by the Miss Universe Organization, which was co-owned by Donald Trump between 1996 and 2002, has been running since 1952.