Dubai firm shows 'clear interest' in Land Bridge plan

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin meets with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chair and chief executive officer of Dubai Ports (DP) World, a multinational logistics company, during a "Thailand Land Bridge: Connecting Asean with the World" on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Dubai Ports (DP) World, a multinational logistics company, has expressed interest in investing in Thailand's 1-trillion-baht Land Bridge megaproject, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Mr Srettha said he met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chair and chief executive officer of DP World, during a "Thailand Land Bridge: Connecting Asean with the World" on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

DP World has shown a clear intention to invest in the Land Bridge project, he said, adding company representatives will visit Thailand to discuss the matter and survey its locations.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrung­reangkit will accompany them during the survey, the premier said.

Based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, DP World provides logistics services in over 69 countries. The company is also a shareholder of Laem Chabang International Terminal Co Ltd, a joint venture which operates container terminals at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri province, the country's busiest international port.

The 1-trillion-baht megaproject aims to develop a logistics network connecting Ranong with Chumphon.

The project comprises deep-water ports in both provinces, a motorway cutting across the land to connect the two provinces and a railway system.

In Davos, Mr Srettha also met Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo for talks on opening direct flights from Belgium's Brussels Airport to Thailand. Both leaders also discussed upgrading the Thai passport to make it easier for Thais to apply for travel visas to Europe and the prospects of a free trade agreement with the EU.

Mr Srettha later posted on X that he also met Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, during the WEF.

"I took the chance to present Thailand's potential and the possibility of Microsoft opening a data centre in Thailand," Mr Srettha said. "I already discussed the matter with Satya Nadella, the current chairman and CEO [of Microsoft] in San Francisco."