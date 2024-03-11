Bitcoin tops $71,000 for the first time as rally builds steam
PUBLISHED : 11 Mar 2024 at 16:43

WRITER: Bloomberg

Representations of cryptocurrency bitcoin are seen in this illustration picture taken in Paris, France, March 9, 2024. (Reuters photo)
Bitcoin topped $71,000 for the first time, advancing for a sixth straight day and taking this year’s rally to almost 70% on the back of massive inflows into US exchange-traded funds.

The original cryptocurrency jumped as much as 3.2% to $71,631.45 on Monday. Smaller tokens like Ether, Solana and Avalanche also advanced. 

“This rally comes following a weak Asian trading session in which shorts tested the conviction of longs — it appears the longs have given a rather convincing positive answer,” said Richard Galvin, founder of Australia-based crypto-focused investment firm DACM.

Investors have poured a net almost $10 billion into a batch of new Bitcoin ETFs since they launched in the US two months ago, igniting a broad surge in crypto markets. Digital assets scored another win on Monday, as the London Stock Exchange confirmed it will accept applications for admitting Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded notes.

