Time not right for Thailand to issue foreign currency bonds yet: official

PUBLISHED : 1 Apr 2024 at 13:58 WRITER: Reuters





The timing is not right for Thailand to issue foreign currency bonds now, with rates uncompetitive and costs high, a deputy finance minister said on Monday. Julapun Amornvivat told reporters there would need to be more clarity over the Federal Reserve's direction on interest rates.



Do you like the content of this article?