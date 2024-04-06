SET looking for catalysts to restore momentum

The SET index found support at 1,350 in the first week of March and later bounced back. The 1,350 level has acted as a critical support through the entire quarter as the market struggles to sustain momentum. Among the key factors influencing the market:

Potential rate cut: The sluggish economy may prompt the Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee to consider a 25-basis-point reduction to the policy interest rate at its April 10 meeting. A reduction from the decade-high level of 2.50% would be a tonic for the economy, particularly the real estate sector and businesses burdened by high interest rates.

China stimulus: Recent meetings between senior Chinese government figures and US business leaders signalled their intent to attract foreign investment as they sought to downplay political rivalry between the two superpowers.

Earnings season: Banks will be the first to report earnings for the first quarter of 2024, likely just after Songkran. Tisco, traditionally the very first to report, is expected to post a decline in net profit of 5% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter to 1.7 billion baht, attributed to a narrower net interest margin and increased loan-loss provisions.

Geopolitical risks: Ongoing tensions pose a threat to the global economy. Escalation of the conflicts in the Middle East or Ukraine could negatively affect Thailand's export sector in the long run. Higher global oil prices are a double-edged sword as they increase business costs, while often helping the SET, where big energy firms account for significant market capitalisation.

APRIL OUTLOOK

The SET index was unable to break above the 1,395 resistance level in March, suggesting a continuation of the sideways trend. The trading range is currently established between 1,350 and 1,405. A break below 1,350 could lead to a steeper decline towards 1,330. Conversely, a break above 1,395 could open the upside towards 1,405 and then 1,420. Our stock picks for April are: