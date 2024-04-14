Bitcoin rebounds from drop sparked by Iran escalation

Tim Draper, chairman of DFJ Athena, displays his bitcoin, #degov tie decoration at the Paris Blockchain Week summit in Paris, France, on April 10, 2024. (Bloomberg photo)

Bitcoin recovered from the steepest selloff in more than a year, an early indication of impending volatility across asset markets as investors digest the prospects of a military escalation in the Middle East.

The largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 5.9% and traded around $64,600 as of 11.40am in London on Sunday. Smaller coins like Polkadot and Uniswap rallied more than 10%.

Iran launched attack drones and missiles against Israel in apparent retaliation for a strike in Syria that killed top Iranian military officers, taking the conflict in the region into a dangerous new phase. With Iran’s action taking place while most markets were closed, crypto traders found themselves in the unusual position of being among the first to react to a major geopolitical event.

“More investors than usual might be choosing to express their market views through crypto,” David Lawant, Head of research at FalconX.

As Israel braced for an attack, the tension hurt stocks Friday and boosted havens such as bonds and the dollar. Coinglass data show about $1.5 billion of bullish crypto wagers via derivatives were liquidated on Friday and Saturday, one of the heaviest two-day liquidations in at least six months.

Leverage “has gotten completely overwhelmed in the last three days, so that’s caused prices to materially deteriorate” in digital assets, said Ebtikar.

Stock markets in the Middle East were mostly in the red on Sunday. Israel equities gave up earlier gains to trade slightly lower as of 8:36 a.m. London time.

A significant military escalation between Israel and Iran would test the notion that Bitcoin and other cryptoassets offer a haven in times of conflict, a view often expressed by boosters of the asset class. When Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, cryptocurrencies were in the early days of a market meltdown that lasted until the end of that year.

Bitcoin is down from a mid-March record of $73,798. Demand for dedicated US exchange-traded funds that debuted in January helped the token reach an all-time high but net inflows into the products have moderated lately.

Crypto speculators are awaiting the so-called Bitcoin halving, which will reduce new supply of the token in half and is expected around April 20. Historically, the halving has proved a tailwind for prices, though there are growing doubts about whether a repeat is likely given Bitcoin recently hit a historical peak.