Investment pledges jump 31%

An aerial view of Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Investment pledges to Thailand were up 31% in the first quarter of 2024 when compared to same period a year earlier, the Board of Investment (BOI) said Thursday.

The total value of investment applications rose to 228 billion baht (US$6.2 billion) in the three months ending in March, it said, with more than half coming from foreign investors.