1,370 seen as a critical point for the SET

An electronic board displays stock prices at a brokerage at Sathon Road in Bangkok. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Stock Exchange of Thailand experienced significant volatility in April. In the second week, the SET index broke above the key resistance zone between 1,400 and 1,405 after testing it for three months, reaching a monthly high of 1,411.

However, a swift reversal followed, with the index falling below the crucial support level of 1,350, which had held for six months, before finding support at 1,330.

The market has since found its way back to around 1,360, helped by anticipation of a pick-up in state spending and stimulus.

The rollout of the digital wallet later this year, and possibly more tourism promotions, should provide support to Thai equities, particularly benefiting retailers and tourism-related players.

While foreign activity might be uneventful during the earnings season, investors may seek opportunities to accumulate stocks with strong earnings potential.

Investors will also be monitoring interest rate trends, especially in the US, where the likelihood of two rate cuts before year-end by the Federal Reserve remains in doubt as inflation remains a challenge in the world's biggest economy.

The Middle East also bears watching, as US-led efforts to de-escalate the Iran-Israel conflict offer a glimmer of hope.

A successful ceasefire and prisoner release in Gaza could bode well for global equities and reduce inflationary pressures. This might create an environment conducive to Fed rate cuts.

MAY OUTLOOK

The 1,370 level is now a critical point for the SET. A break above 1,370 points could signal a potential upside move, with the possibility of closing the gap at 1,394.

Conversely, a break below the critical 1,350 support could lead to a steeper decline towards the recent low of 1,330, potentially even reaching a new low of 1,310.

In terms of investment strategy, focus on stocks with strong earnings growth prospects (SCB, PTT); undervalued stocks that have faced steep declines (BBL, AOT); and beneficiaries of global economic trends (KCE, ITC). Our picks include: