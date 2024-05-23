PM encouraged by Japanese business interest

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin gives a press interview in Tokyo on Thursday after meeting with executives of five leading Japanese companies during his visit to Japan. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Several Japanese companies are interested in investing more and expanding their production bases in Thailand, in areas including biofuel production, green packaging, artificial intelligence (AI) and electric vehicles, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday.

He made the comment after meetings with executives in Tokyo as part of his official visit to Japan, which will conclude on Friday.

Mitsui & Co expressed its intention to invest more in Thailand in the field of clean energy production in particular, said Mr Srettha. He assured the company that the government was speeding up updating the national energy plan, which will make it easier for international companies interested in investing in Thailand.

Mitsui reportedly said its interest in biofuel and clean energy in Thailand was inspired by a Thai government investment roadshow in Japan last December.

The prime minister also discussed energy exploration, healthcare and green packaging with Mitsui executives, government officials said.

Sony Corp, meanwhile, briefed Mr Srettha about its plan to open a fourth factory at Bangkadi Industrial Park in Pathum Thani to make semiconductor lasers for computer hard disk drives and image sensors for vehicles.

Sony also expressed its confidence in Thailand’s policies and capacity to support the expansion of investment in AI technology and other high-tech products.

The prime minister also held talks with executives of MUFG Bank, Japan’s largest bank and the major shareholder in Thailand’s Bank of Ayudhya, as well as the tech-focused investment holding firm SoftBank.

They reportedly said they were ready to work together with the Thai government and the Board of Investment to encourage more Japanese investors to consider moving their production bases from countries with geopolitical risk to Thailand, which has demonstrated its geopolitical neutrality.

Nidec Corporation, meanwhile, briefed Mr Srettha on a plan to expand its investment in Thailand for the production of new AI-enabled products.

Mr Srettha asked the company to also consider investing more in production of EV parts, an important industrial area that the Thai government is promoting.

Ajinomoto, the Japanese seasonings maker, affirmed its intention to expand investment in Thailand and continue supporting the development of high-quality cassava, which is used as the main ingredient in its flavour enhancers.