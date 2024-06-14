Govt sees $22bn investment pledges

A worker at Mitsubishi’s plant in Laem Chabang Industrial Estate in Chon Buri, an Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) province. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand expects at least 800 billion baht (US$21.78 billion) worth of investment applications this year, the government said on Friday.

In the first quarter of 2024, the value of total investment applications rose 31% year-on-year to 228 billion baht, the Board of Investment (BOI) reported in May. More than half of the applications came from foreign investors, the board added.

This week, the BOI said it is planning to increase investments in computer chips to support the rapid growth of the electric vehicle (EV) industry in Thailand, moving in tandem with the state's plan to set up a national semiconductor board.