UAE logistics firm to hold talks with Srettha

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin joins Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit (centre) during a visit to Ranong in January to discuss the government’s Land Bridge project, which aims to connect the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea. (Photo: Government House)

DP World, a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, has expressed interest in investing in the government’s one-trillion-baht Land Bridge project, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, the world’s third-largest container port operator, will meet Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on July 1.

According to Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, the pair will discuss a possible joint investment in the Land Bridge project, which aims to develop a logistics network connecting Chumphon on the Gulf of Thailand to Ranong on the Andaman coast.

“It is a delight that a global company like DP World has shown interest in the project,” Mr Suriya said on Wednesday.

DP World has a vast global network involving logistics, cargo transport, port operations, maritime freight and free trade zones.

Founded in 2005, the Dubai-based company handles 70 million container units, brought in by around 70,000 ships per year, accounting for 10% of global container traffic. It operates in 82 ports across 40 countries.

DP World’s meeting with the premier underscores the project’s investment appeal, said Mr Suriya, adding he was confident the budget-intensive project would materialise during this government’s tenure.

If the project is successful, it is estimated it will generate up to 1 trillion baht for the economy.

Mr Suriya also said the ministry had completed roadshows for both domestic and international investors.

The government is also pushing for a bill on the southern economic corridor sponsored by the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning.

The office has submitted the draft to the ministry. It is expected to reach the cabinet by September.