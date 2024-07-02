BoI plan targets data centres, cloud

Narit Therdsteerasukdi

The Board of Investment (BoI) is speeding up a plan to promote investment in data centres and cloud services in Thailand, in line with global trends and the government's policy to support digital technology.

Data centres and cloud services are important to support businesses on digital platforms and the country's plan to promote artificial intelligence, said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BoI.

"Data centres and cloud services will serve as key infrastructure for digital business development," he said.

The BoI said tech companies, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Microsoft, are interested in investing in Thailand because of the government's clear policy to support data centre development and attractive investment incentive packages.

The board has approved 37 investment project proposals, including the construction of data centres and cloud service-related businesses. Their investment value totals 98.6 billion baht.

AWS has announced it would spend up to 200 billion baht developing data centres here.

In the first phase, AWS will allocate 25 billion baht building three data centres.

Other companies granted investment incentives from the BoI also promised huge investments in Thailand.

NextDC from Australia announced an investment budget worth 13.7 billion baht, while STT GDC in Singapore pledged 4.5 billion and Evolution Data Centre from Singapore 4 billion.

Supernap (Switch) from the US vowed investment of 3 billion baht, Telehouse from Japan 2.7 billion, and One Asia from Hong Kong 2 billion.

Google and Microsoft also plan to invest in data centre development and both companies are in talks with the government on investment details, said Mr Narit.

The BoI plans to organise new roadshows to further promote foreign investment, especially in S-curve industries.

The authority plans to meet prospective investors in Osaka, Japan next week and the Middle East later this month, he said.