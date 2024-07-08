HK developer to explore opportunities

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, right, meets the management of New World Development at Government House on Monday. (Photo: Government House)

Hong Kong property developer New World Development (NWD) Co has shown interest in exploring investments in domestic projects, including digital finance, biotechnology and the 1-trillion-baht Land Bridge megaproject.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin met Adrian Chang, NWD's executive vice-chairman and CEO, at Government House on Monday to discuss potential investment opportunities.

Mr Srettha said the meeting was the first step toward boosting further cooperation in the future.

He said he was glad that the company has recognised Thailand's potential for investment and cooperation, adding that the government is ready to facilitate its investment plans.

Topics discussed on Monday will be considered further by the government, especially those related to investment, art and culture, Mr Srettha said.

He said that the government has set itself a goal to make 2025 "the biggest year for tourism" to attract foreign visitors. It plans to host a raft of cultural events, concerts, festivals, and an international motor racing series throughout the year.

Mr Cheng said NWD has been interested in investment in all dimensions to establish business partnerships in Asia.

The company has recognised Thailand's potential for infrastructure and digital finance development, the government's efforts to support the tourism sector through holding art and cultural events, as well as medical development.

Mr Cheng said the collaboration will provide a window of opportunity for cooperation with other countries in the region. Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke also summarised the meeting. He said that NWD has shown interest in exploring investment in projects in Thailand, such as the Land Bridge project, digital finance, and medical development.

The company is also interested in manufacturing and selling products to biotechnology companies in Thailand which in turn will help promote medical tourism, Mr Chai said.

The prime minister said the government is ready to discuss potential investment opportunities with NWD, and the Board of Investment will discuss details with the company, the spokesman said.

Mr Srettha also hoped that next year's events would boost the value of intellectual property assets in the region, Mr Chai said.