Govt to expand Vayupak Fund to invest in local stocks

File photo: 123RF

The cabinet on Tuesday agreed to increase the size of an existing government equity mutual fund to invest in Thai stocks, a deputy finance minister said, as the government seeks to support Asia's worst performing bourse this year.

The expanded Vayupak Mutual Fund will be positive for the capital market and provide an option for savings, Paopoom Rojanasakul told reporters, without disclosing the increased fund amount.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has previously said the size of the fund would be raised by 100 billion baht to 150 billion baht.

The Vayupak fund's current top holdings include Thailand's largest oil and gas firm, PTT, financial institutions SCBX and Krungthai Bank, fund data showed.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand index has fallen 8.4% so far this year to be the worst performing market in Asia, with foreign investors selling 120 billion baht worth of shares during the period.

The Thai market slumped 15% last year.