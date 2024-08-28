SEC eager to crack down on stock market violations

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has vowed to tackle stock market offences more quickly by strictly enforcing the law, in an effort to restore public confidence.

A large number of violations were concluded this year because of SEC efforts, said deputy secretary-general Anek Yooyuen.

He said this year civil fines from violations of the SEC Act totalled 422 million baht, with 13 more cases of insider trading and stock manipulation pending in court, involving several billion baht in fines.

Since 2017, fines totalling 2.16 billion baht have been imposed.

"The SEC is confident it will win all lawsuits in court because the commission has thoroughly investigated, collected evidence and interviewed witnesses before filing a lawsuit," Mr Anek said. "If the evidence is not strong enough to bring forth a case and the SEC loses, this would affect the confidence."

Of the 13 pending cases, five are in the Court of Appeal and eight are in Civil Court.

The regulator also expressed concern about growing investment scams on social media because they cause damage to the public.

Pornanong Budsaratragoon, secretary-general of the SEC, posted a Facebook message on Thursday about how the regulator is concerned about people falling victim to fraudsters by being tricked into investments.

The SEC said it has coordinated with social media platform operators, including Facebook, Line, Instagram and TikTok, to block more than 97% of fraudulent channels. If people have questions, they can contact the SEC's online channels or the investment fraud hotline by calling 1207 and pressing 22.