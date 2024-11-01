Thailand approves $2bn worth of investments in data centres, electronics

A man walks past a logo of Alphabet Inc's Google in front of an office building in Zurich, Switzerland. (File photo: Reuters)

Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI) said it had approved US$2 billion worth of new investments in data centres and electronics manufacturing.

The approvals include a 32.8-billion-baht ($968.12 million) investment by a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc to establish a hyperscale data centre.

On Tuesday, the BOI reported that US-based cloud service provider Equinix announced it is investing US$500 million in data centre development in Thailand over 10 years to serve growing demand from customers in CLMVT.

CLMVT refers to Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand, which are all located in the greater Mekong subregion.