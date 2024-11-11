Looking for winners

The year-end is often when investors search for a tax-deductible fund

As the year-end approaches, investors are looking for investments that can grow their portfolio and receive tax benefits.

The tax-deductible fund shopping season is here. Many people are looking for both healthy returns and tax incentives to help compensate for their expenses.

The returns of tax-deductible funds this year are quite high, with some funds posting returns of more than 30%.

Tax-deductible funds recorded excellent returns in all three categories, comprising retirement mutual funds (RMFs), super savings funds (SSFs) and Thai ESG funds (TESGs).

This performance is attributed to the increase in stock prices following the interest rate reduction, the offering of new Vayupak Fund units, and government stimulus measures.

Fund categories

The RMF with the highest return year-to-date, as of Nov 5, is DAOL Gold and Silver Equity Retirement Mutual Fund (DAOL-GOLDRMF), recording 28.7%, followed by TISCO China H-Shares Equity RMF (TCHRMF) returning 27.3%, then MEGA 10 China Retirement Mutual Fund with a return of 26.8%.

The SSF with the highest return year-to-date, as of Nov 6, is SCB China Equity Open-end Fund E-channel (SCBCE(SSFE)), posting 30.7%, followed by SCBCE(SSF) with a return of 29.5% and SCB Gold THB Hedged Open-end Fund (SCBGOLDH(SSFE)) (super savings fund e-channel) with a return of 26.9%.

The TESG with the highest return year-to-date, as of Nov 6, is K Target Net Zero Thai Equity Fund (K-TNZ-ThaiESG) recording 8.19%, followed by ONE Equity Thailand ESG Fund (ONEThaiESG) with a return of 8.07% and Bualuang Top-Ten Thailand ESG Fund at 5.97%.

Each type of tax-saving fund has different rules and conditions, including investment maximum, holding period and whether investment is mandated yearly.

Investors should study the conditions carefully before deciding to invest.

Tax benefits

The SSF can reduce taxes for an individual by up to 200,000 baht per year, with a maximum of 30% of the holder's income. The holding period is 10 years from the day of purchase. If unitholders follow the conditions, the return on investment from a sale is tax-exempt.

The RMF can reduce taxes for an individual by up to 500,000 baht per year, with a maximum of 30% of the holder's income. Unitholders must invest yearly for five consecutive years, and can start selling at age 55. If unitholders follow the conditions, the return on investment from a sale is tax-exempt.

When combining the SSF with the RMF or other retirement funds, the tax deduction must not exceed 500,000 baht.

The TESG can reduce taxes for an individual by up to 300,000 baht per year, with a maximum of 30% of the holder's income. The holding period is five years from the day of purchase. If unitholders follow the conditions, the return on investment from a sale is tax-exempt.

The tax deduction for a TESG is separate from other tax-savings funds.

Choices for 2024

According to Kasikorn Asset Management (K-Asset), when selecting a tax-deductible fund, it is essential to consider investment goals and acceptable risks.

For investors wanting a quick return, the TESG is suitable because you can sell the investment units after holding them for five years, noted the brokerage. The previous holding period was eight years, but the Finance Ministry reduced it in July to make the fund more appealing to investors.

Age is a factor when considering saving for the long term or retirement. For investors younger than 45, SSF is a suitable choice because the holding period is shorter than other types of funds, according to K-Asset.

For investors older than 45, the RMF is an appropriate option.

Risk tolerance is another factor to consider. Investors who have a low tolerance for risk should opt for bond funds. For investors who can handle a medium level of risk, mixed funds are a good choice, noted the brokerage.

For investors with a high risk tolerance, equity funds offer the greatest returns, but are likely to have some negative years.

Precautions

Although these funds offer tax benefits, there are investment precautions and recommendations.

1. Do not invest beyond your allowance. Check your annual income subject to tax deductions and calculate the amount you can invest in each type of tax-deductible fund to avoid over-investment.

2. Choose a fund that suits you. Do not buy because your friends suggest it. Study the investment policy. Consider your acceptable risks and act according to your own investment goals.

3. Tell the fund management company to exercise your rights. If you are investing in tax-deductible funds for the first time, inform them that you are investing because you want to exercise your tax deduction rights.

4. Monitor performance regularly. Once you have invested, do not forget to check whether the fund is performing well. If you are not satisfied, you can switch investment units to a tax-deductible fund of the same type.

5. Invest according to the conditions. For example, for the RMF, although it does not require a minimum investment, you must invest every year until you are 55.

6. Be careful of premature redemptions. Study the terms and conditions carefully to ensure the investment meets the holding restrictions before selling to avoid breaching the rules, which may result in the return of tax benefits received and fines.

In the last two months of the year, marketing campaigns for new tax-deductible funds are expected to proliferate, especially for TESG funds, which recently had the holding period slashed.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, 34 TESG funds are available as of Nov 6, up from 12 funds at the end of 2023. Of those 12 funds, nine were new and three requested criteria amendments.

Investors can exercise the same tax deduction benefits with the newly established TESG funds.

As always, past returns do not guarantee future results, so investors should study before investing.

ASK A BROKER

Nunmanus Piamthipmanus, chief investment officer at SCB Asset Management (SCBAM), said the high returns of tax-deductible funds this year partly stem from the US Federal Reserve's interest rate cut in mid-September.

The reduction led foreign investment to flow back into emerging markets, causing most Asian bourses to rise, especially the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

The SET index at the end of September rose by 6.6% month-on-month, the highest increase since August 2021.

In the past three months, the Thai index has increased by 11% (as of Oct 31), according to the SET.

"The economy still has the opportunity to grow based on stimulus measures and various government projects, as well as measures to stimulate the Thai capital market," she said.

The launch of new state-run Vayupak Fund units that invest in Thai stocks as well as more favourable investment conditions for TESG funds support the SET withstanding economic headwinds, said Ms Nunmanus.

As the year-end approaches, investors have started to search for tax-deductible investment funds that can grow their portfolio, she said.

SCBAM recommends investing in stocks with financial stability that have a history of paying good dividends, as well as possessing long-term sustainable growth potential.

The brokerage is launching three new TESG funds: SCB Thai Sustainable Dividend Equity Fund-SCBTD (ThaiESG), SCB Thai Sustainable Dividend Equity Fund (ThaiESG Accumulation)-SCBTD (ThaiESGA), and SCB Thai Sustainable Dividend Equity Fund (ThaiESG E-channel).

For SCBAM funds that focus on investing in sustainable Thai dividend stocks, they manage their portfolios proactively by selecting and investing in Thai stocks that are outstanding in their business operations and use management approaches that account for environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, according to the brokerage.

Chosen stocks have the potential to pay dividends consistently based on a strong financial position, dividend payment history and policy, profitability and future dividend payment capability, noted SCBAM.

"Adopting ESG data as part of the investment process, along with financial analysis and business growth trends, should allow us to generate higher performance than the benchmark, with healthy dividends and reduced risk during market volatility," said Ms Nunmanus.

In addition, derivative instruments are used to generate returns and manage risks appropriate to market conditions, according to the brokerage.

The investment theme of the ESG funds is consistent with SCBAM's investment perspective, focuses on stocks benefiting from the country's economic recovery, those that are resilient in their business operations and still growing, and stocks that benefit from major trends, she said.