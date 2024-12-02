Local Bitcoin funds record returns of 30%

Listen to this article

Two Thai spot Bitcoin ETF mutual funds were launched in June this year. REUTERS

Two Thai Bitcoin mutual funds have posted returns reaching 30% following their launches in June, drawing demand from investors as prices continue to spike, approaching US$100,000 following Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

Only two asset management companies -- One Asset Management (ONEAM) and MFC Asset Management (MFC) -- have been approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch mutual funds investing in spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The SEC restricted investment in mutual funds tied to spot Bitcoin ETFs to institutional investors and ultra-accredited investors (UI) because of the high risks associated with cryptocurrencies and digital assets. These investors are required to have extensive knowledge and the capacity to manage significant investment risks.

The world's largest cryptocurrency rose 0.9% to $95,964 on Friday, with analysts expecting the price to reach $100,000 later this year.

One of the funds is ONE Bitcoin ETF Fund of Funds Unhedged (not for retail investors), with a ticker of ONE-BTCETFOF-UI, launched by ONEAM on June 6.

The fund has diversified investments in several master funds, including Franklin Bitcoin ETF (50.6% of the portfolio), iShares Bitcoin Trust Fund (38.4%) and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (10.5%). Total assets as of Nov 26 amounted to 327 million baht.

Pote Harinasuta, chief executive of ONEAM, said ONE-BTCETFOF-UI achieved returns of more than 30%, mirroring the performance of its master funds.

"Investor interest has surged as Bitcoin reached all-time highs, driven by Trump's pro-Bitcoin policies," he said.

Investing in digital assets through regulated mutual funds offers benefits such as exemption from withholding tax and reliable asset custody by SEC-regulated management companies. This makes such funds a safer and more secure option than non-regulated platforms, said Mr Pote.

MFC Bitcoin ETF Tracker Fund (not for retail investors), with a ticker of MBTCETF-UI, invests in Bitcoin ETFs, particularly through iShares Bitcoin Trust, managed by BlackRock, the world's largest ETF provider.

Chaovakorn Chotibunt, executive vice-president and head of investment strategy at MFC, said MBTCETF-UI delivered a return of roughly 30% since its inception on June 7. As of Nov 23, iShares Bitcoin Trust yielded a return of 99%, while Bitcoin itself delivered a 134% return.

Mr Chaovakorn attributed the price surge to market speculation driven by Trump's policies, which have created optimism about Bitcoin's potential roles in the financial system. Based on rising demand, MFC expanded MBTCETF-UI's registered asset size from 2 billion baht to 5 billion on Nov 14.

As of Nov 27, the fund's net asset value reached 2.5 billion baht.

"Bitcoin and digital assets are alternative investments with very high risks," he said. "We generally recommend allocating only 1% of your portfolio to this segment, or an amount aligned with your risk tolerance."

Younger investors show more interest in digital assets, while some investors are turning to Bitcoin because of concerns about the US dollar's stability, said Mr Chaovakorn.