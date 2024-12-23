Institutional investors upbeat on outlook

Listen to this article

Thai institutional investors see the domestic and global economies on a promising recovery path next year, on the back of anticipated interest rate cuts, as they express growing interest in sustainable investment, a recent survey by the Association of Investment Management (AIMC) has found.

AIMC chairwoman Chavinda Hanratanakool said fund managers have a positive view of the Thai economy in 2025, supported by their expectations that GDP will tend to grow continuously, and that the domestic policy interest rate may be adjusted down to 1.75% by the end of the year to stimulate the economy.

However, fund managers have concerns about political instability, which may be a factor affecting confidence, she added.

With regard to equity investments, they will focus on medium to large cap stocks that have environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies, which are expected to generate better returns than general stocks. Prominent industries include commerce, tourism-recreation, technology, and finance.

In terms of domestic bond investment, the focus is on medium and long-term government bonds and private debt instruments.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure funds are recommended as alternative assets while gold would account for a small proportion in their portfolio.

In terms of the global economic outlook, institutional investors believe that the global economy will recover gradually, with positive factors including GDP growth in major economies and a downward trend of interest rates.

The US policy interest rate is expected to be adjusted down to 3.5-3.75% by the end of 2025.

When it comes to the global investment portfolio, they would focus on large and medium-sized stocks in developed markets such as the US, Europe (the UK, Germany) and India. Prominent industries include technology, finance, communications, luxury goods and utilities.

In terms of global debt instruments, institutional investors believe they should invest in medium-term debt instruments in developed markets such as the US and Europe.

With regard to alternative assets, investment should focus on REITs and infrastructure funds, which still yield satisfactory returns.

"The survey revealed that asset management firms are focusing on ESG investment, with plans to launch new funds such as an ESG mixed fund, which caters to investors seeking tax benefits, and an ESG Foreign Investment Fund or Feeder Fund, which invests abroad to expand opportunities in sustainability," said Mrs Chavinda.

AIMC believes economic recovery and the increasing interest in sustainable investment would support investment to show better prospects in 2025, she added.