Thai financial law seeking to lure foreign funds to go to cabinet

Banknotes of Euro, Hong Kong dollar, US dollar, Japanese yen, GB pound and Chinese yuan are seen in this picture illustration. (File photo: Reuters)

Thailand's new financial business law designed to attract foreign funds is expected to be submitted to cabinet by early February, a deputy finance minister said on Wednesday.

The law will create a "one-stop authority" agency to provide services to facilitate investment and promote Thailand's aim to become a financial centre, Paopoom Rojanasakul told a press conference.

"Thailand is open and ready to attract funds into the country," he said, adding the law is expected to be completed later this year.

Business operators targeted in the financial hub plan will receive both tax and non-tax benefits, Mr Paopoom said.

The target businesses are the banking sector, payment service, securities, derivatives, digital assets, insurance, reinsurance brokerage and related financial business, he added.