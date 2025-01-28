MR. D.I.Y lines up 981m shares for IPO

A branch of MR. D.I.Y. The funds raised from the IPO will be used to expand and develop the business, repay loans, and support general working capital.

MR. D.I.Y. Holding (Thailand) Plc, the home improvement and lifestyle retail business, plans to offer 981 million shares in its initial public offering (IPO).

This follows the approval of the securities offering and filing documents by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Jan 23.

The company plans to sell up to 981 million IPO shares, up to 16.31% of the total issued shares post-IPO.

The funds raised will be allocated for business expansion and development, loan repayment and working capital needs, according to Bualuang Securities Plc, a financial advisor.

Bualuang Securities and CIMB Thai Bank Plc are arranging the offering.

Andy Chin, chief executive of MR. D.I.Y., said this step marks a significant transformation as an opportunity to grow alongside the communities the company serves.

Operating in Thailand for more than nine years, the company claims a 7.4% market share in the home improvement and lifestyle retail sector.

As of Dec 31, 2024, MR. D.I.Y. operates 932 branches in Thailand, with 31% in malls and 69% as standalone outlets, covering 74 out of 77 provinces.

Mr Chin said the company plans to open another 200 branches this year, aiming to establish a presence in every province across the country by the first half of 2025.

The company's strong supply chain network enables cost efficiency and competitive pricing, benefiting customers with value-for-money purchases, he said.