Smooth running - Ford's Ranger pickup

Ford's Ranger pickup can deal with the rough stuff, whether in 2.0-litre or V6 form

Ford Thailand recently invited the Thai media to participate in the Ford Ranger Raptor Unbeatable Experience in order to further showcase the capabilities of its flagship 1-ton pickup truck in off-road and cross-country scenarios.

A large fleet consisting of both the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel and 3.0-litre V6 twin turbo petrol variants were driven through various off-road and cross-country stations set up at the Ford Ranger Off-Road Track in Phanat Nikhom district recently.

We reviewed the Raptor V6 earlier this year and was impressed with its performance, although it's clear that there's a high price to pay. This is the first time that we will drive the Raptor 2.0-litre, which is the cheaper and more fuel-efficient alternative, although it would be a short encounter that doesn't allow for a full review.

Both Ranger Raptor variants are equipped with a large number of electronic advanced drive systems that are used while off-roading.

In terms of specifications, the 2.0-litre engine is capable of pumping out 210hp and 500Nm of torque while the 3.0-litre V6 engine pumps out 397hp and 583Nm.

Both get 10-speed automatic transmissions as well as All Terrain Control that finely tunes the Raptor for various off-roading conditions such as rock crawl, sand, mud/ruts and the high-speed cross-country Baja mode.

In addition, they are also equipped with Trail Control that works like a walking-speed cruise control, with automatic speed and braking adjustment according to the speed set by the driver.

While the Raptor V6 has the edge when it comes to power and acceleration, when it comes to off-roading it's low-speed torque that matters most. In this respect, the Raptor 2.0-litre bi-turbo's 500Nm isn't far behind.

The first station consisted of steep inclines that required the vehicles to be shifted into 4-Low for maximum traction, but there are a few features in the Raptor that makes things easy, even for those who are off-roading for the first time.

With the truck pointing at the sky (that's all the driver sees) as we drive up the first 21-degree slope, the Raptor's front camera provides a real-time view of the track with steering guidance, while the 360-degree camera provides a real-time view of the surroundings. They are shown on a 12-inch centre display which is the largest in the pickup market by far.

The next station had a 25-degree incline and with the Trail Control system engaged, the Raptor easily climbed up (speed set at 5kph) while I relied on the front camera to steer correctly.

The front camera came in handy at the third station as well, guiding the driver over a narrow log bridge that requires precise steering.

In the fourth station consisting of alternating bumps, the Raptor gets into Rock mode which automatically engages the rear diff-lock, further increasing its off-road capability. While the Raptor (with 272mm ground clearance and steel underbody protection) easily cleared the obstacles, there was some scraping due to the side steps that unfortunately affect the ramp breakover angle.

Although only the Raptor V6 gets the new 2.5-inch "live valve" internal bypass FOX dampers, the 2.0 also gets 2.5-inch internal bypass FOX dampers which is almost as good. Both come with aluminium double wishbone front suspension with coil over rear suspension and Watt's Link, which is considered the best in the market.

The fifth station featured three bumps and was a test for the FOX dampers. Drivers were instructed to switch into Baja mode and floor the throttle, jumping our way using the bumps as leverage, before entering a short handling course that allowed for some countersteer moves.

The next station consisted of a sandy section requiring Sand mode to be engaged. The system automatically adjusts engine torque, gear ratio and traction control to help with balance over loose surfaces.

The Baja mode was engaged once again for the last two stations, consisting of bumper dirt roads as well as an adrenaline-pumping high-speed stretch.

Again, the FOX dampers perform brilliantly in ironing out the shock and vibration while maintaining high stability during full acceleration on the dirt track.

As mentioned, participants (which would include Ford customers in the following days) did not spend much time in the Raptors, with each drive session taking just a few minutes.

But thanks to the various stations, they were able to experience many of the special features in the trucks that assist the driver significantly in overcoming each obstacle and making off-road driving much easier that it actually is.