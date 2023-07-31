Triton tightened - Mitsubishi's bold new pickup

Mitsubishi has pulled the wraps off its new Triton pickup at a world premiere event held in Bangkok last week, hoping that the new truck will be able to shake up the market with its eye-catching design and modern features.

The Triton is produced in Thailand and will be exported to over 100 markets globally starting with those in the Asean and Oceania regions. After a 12-year absence, the Triton will also be sold in Japan in early 2024, Mitsubishi stated.

Mitsubishi plans to produce up to 200,000 units of the new Triton annually, making it one of the core models for the company.

Apart from its futuristic and robust-looking front end, the sixth-generation Triton also gets a larger body, with a newly-developed ladder frame and suspension as well as a new 2.4-litre powerplant and Super Select 4WD-II system with upgraded drive modes.

More than 10,000 pre-launch bookings have already been placed for the new Triton, which is initially available in three variants -- Single Cab High-Rider 4WD, Double Cab High Rider 2WD and the 4WD.

Design

Over the years, Mitsubishi pickup trucks have always taken a futuristic and unique appearance and the latest model is no exception.

According to Mitsubishi, the sixth-gen Triton features a robust "Beast Mode" design that "creates an imposing look while expressing the toughness and power expected from a pickup truck".

The front end features the Mitsubishi Dynamic Shield concept with three-dimensional radiator grille and three-light headlights giving the truck strong road presence.

Large squarish fenders and strong horizontal lines continue the solid design theme while the rear end features large T-shaped tail lights.

Mitsubishi says that lots of functional design has been incorporated in the new truck, such as cabin shape and rear spoiler that helps improve aerodynamics, larger and more durable door handles and wider side steps with improved water drainage.

Meanwhile, the instrument panel features a horizontal concept with various geometric and metallic elements helping to create a high-contrast and modern cabin.

There are 9-inch and 10-inch touchscreens with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto (wireless in the top Double Cab 2WD variants) while a 7-inch multi-information display is also offered in upper variants.

The centre console has two cupholders while the console box can hold four 600ml plastic bottles. The glove box, smartphone holder and other storage for small items are large enough to enable easy use when wearing gloves (probably not for Thailand). The instrument panel and centre console come with both USB A and C ports and a wireless phone charger is also available.

Mitsubishi says that the new Triton also comes with improved basic performance, for example the cargo height has been lowered by 45mm compared to the previous model, while the upper surface area of the bumper corner has been enlarged and reinforced with a frame to be used as a foot space, thereby improving practicality.

Occupant comfort is enhanced with the seat design offering a 20mm higher hip point and a more upright posture, which also helps improve visibility. A more vertical A-pillar design also allows for wider door openings and wider side steps means lower risk of slipping.

The Diamond Sense ADAS package (offered in upper 2WD models) has also been improved and now includes adaptive cruise control and adaptive high beam.

Performance

According to Mitsubishi, the Triton gets a newly-developed 2.4-litre variable geometry turbo diesel, although the output figures are identical to the previous generation (except for maximum torque coming at slightly lower engine speed). It produces 181hp at 3,500rpm and 430Nm of torque from 2,250-2,500rpm, which lags behind similar powerplants from Ford and Toyota offering more than 200hp and up to 500Nm.

It is understood that a 204hp engine with up to 470Nm of torque is expected to be offered in the future.

The 2.4-litre engine is mated to either a six-speed manual with shift-by-wire that reduces vibration, or six-speed automatic (with sport mode from the previous model).

The Super Select 4WD-II system is offered in double cab variants while single cab variants get the Easy Select 4WD system. Both come with torque-sensing limited slip differential that distributes a 40-60 front-rear power distribution.

Apart from various drive modes such as sand, mud or rock, models with the Super Select 4WD-II system also come with Active Yaw Control that improves cornering performance by applying light braking to the inside front wheel.

The new ladder frame has 65% greater cross-sectional area than in the previous model, achieving improved bending and torsional rigidity. Furthermore, weight increase has been minimised by increasing the ratio of high-tensile steel used.

The newly developed suspension is still based on a front double wishbone set up. The mounting for the upper arm of the 4WD model and 2WD High Rider has been moved upward to increase the stroke by 20mm and improve roadholding and ride comfort. Meanwhile, the rear suspension is made up of a lighter leaf spring system together with thicker shock absorbers.