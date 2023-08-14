Improving perfection - the new Ducati Scrambler Icon

The new Ducati Scrambler Icon may be all the bike you'll ever need

I always admire motorcycles with air-cooled engines, and the Ducati Scrambler Icon is one of the few models that continues the tradition of displaying a simple, clean appearance without the radiator blocking the beauty of the engine block, which is the essential component of a naked bike.

As a Ducati Scrambler Urban Enduro owner, I know that pure thrill as it delivers punchy torque at low to medium revs. I hoped that core character remained with the latest-gen Ducati Scrambler after being invited to the global press launch and test ride in Valencia, Spain, earlier this year.

The Ducati Scrambler Icon is a good choice if you are looking for a motorcycle with personality and modern style, one that is accessible for everyday riding and capable on long journeys as well. It's packed with new technology, for example Road and Sport modes, ride-by-wire, four-step traction control that can be switched off, cornering ABS, a 4.3-inch TFT full colour display and full LED light package. It maintains a distinctive image with the round headlight equipped with circular segmented daytime running lights.

Powered by the L-Twin Desmodromic, 2-valves per cylinder, air-cooled engine with a trellis frame, wide handlebars and low centre of gravity, these essential features of the new Ducati Scramblers guarantee a fun ride. The new engine, with maximum output of 73hp at 8,250rpm, is lighter and peak torque has been raised to 65Nm at 7,000rpm.

The new swingarm drives a shock absorber in a central position, no longer on the left side. The steering angle and handlebar position have also been revised to improve the bike's handling. A slimmer seat design also makes for easier accessibility.

The 185kg curb weight with a 795mm seat height (higher seat heights are available) are numbers friendly to shorter riders, for example, 155cm tall.

The three basic colours -- '62 Yellow, Thrilling Black and Ducati Red -- are joined by another six -- Storm Green, Rio Celeste, Tangerine Orange, Jade Green, Sparkling Blue and Velvet Red -- to dress up the new Ducati Scrambler Icon in nine different liveries. If you love to customise your machine, the Scrambler offers many options for the bike along with jackets, pants, helmets, gloves, etc.

Riding the Ducati Scrambler Icon

The bike looks much better in the metal compared to the pictures. The overall design looks slimmer and more dynamic. I personally think the slimmer seat improves the design and riding position. It is light but stable and the new design elements and features, some 70% of the bike, are mixed together well.

Congratulations to Ducati for maintaining the spirit and character of the engine along with a perfect combination of engineering and style.

I started in Road mode while we were in town and on the highway, but as we were slicing through curves, Sport seemed a better fit. The main reason why I used Road in town was to try to smooth out the driveline. The softer throttle response proved beneficial. Throttle response is sharper in Sport mode and this is when the fun begins.

We enjoyed endless corners on Valencia's highest peak, with thrilling acceleration when pushing out of corners on to the next, then heavy braking before taking off again to reach top gear. The punchy engine also feels like more power is available if needed.

The single 330mm front rotor and 245mm rear rotor with Brembo calipers does the stopping quite fine, and the suspension uses the same Kayaba units from the previous model with 5.9 inches of travel at either end.

I noticed that shifting gear is more precise in the new model, thanks to a new transmission shift drum which is now mounted on bearings. This new-gen Scrambler Icon is much better than the previous one. It is quick, but stable, and I was riding faster than I normally do thanks to the confidence offered by this bike.

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler is an everyday bike with improvements that I think couldn't be better at this moment. The Icon is the entry level and offers so much goodness for under 300,000 baht. The Full Throttle flat track and Night Shift café racer styles are level-up models with cool accessories such as handlebars, quick-shifter or spoke wheels if you are willing to pay the higher price tags.