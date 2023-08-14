Porsche marks 60 years of 911 with S/T

koslowskiphoto 2023

Porsche is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its 911 model with the introduction of the limited-edition 911 S/T that promises purist driving enjoyment with its lightweight design.

It's powered by a 4.0-litre boxer engine from the 911 GT3 RS that pumps out 525hp mated to a short-ratio manual transmission.

It weighs in at 1,380kg, making it the lightest model of the 991 generation. Acceleration from 0-100kph takes 3.7sec and the top speed is claimed at 300kph.

Porsche says the 911 S/T has been designed for driving on winding country roads rather than being a track car. According to Porsche, the reduction of rotating mass in the engine as well as the wheels and brakes ensures dynamic responsiveness.

The front bonnet, roof, front wings and the doors are made of lightweight carbon fibre-reinforced plastic. The same applies to the roll cage, rear axle anti-roll bar and shear panel (a stiffening element on the rear axle). There are also magnesium wheels, ceramic brakes, a lithium-ion starter battery and lightweight glass as well as CFRP full bucket seats.

Unlike other 911 models, the S/T comes with a double wishbone/multi-link suspension setup without rear-axle steering.