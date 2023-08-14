Merc launches new GLC plug-in hybrid

Mercedes-Benz GLC 350 e 4MATIC AMG Dynamic. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new GLC plug-in hybrid crossover that boasts an all-electric range of up to 120km (WLTP) and off-road capability.

The GLC 350 e 4MATIC AMG Dynamic features a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine mated to an electric motor developing a combined output of 313hp and 550Nm.

Power goes through a 9-speed automatic transmission, propelling the GLC from 0-100kph in 6.7sec and to a top end of 218kph.

The new model comes with a large number of improvements, for example the capacity of the battery has been increased to 31.2kWh and can be charged from 10-80% via a DC quick charger in 20 minutes. Meanwhile, the AC charging time has also been dramatically reduced, taking just 2 hours and 45 minutes for charging from 0-100%.

Despite the larger battery, clever design ensures more luggage area (470-1,530 litres), and the new GLC also comes equipped with a serious Off-Road mode with a Transparent Bonnet system that provides detailed underbody views.

The GLC can also be driven in off-road mode while using only electric power, and comes with a comprehensive off-road engineering package with underbody protection.

The headlights have been upgraded from standard Multibeam LEDs to Digital Light with Ultra Range Highbeam (650m illumination) and Cornering Light, while the AMG interior features genuine leather for the seat upholstery and Artico for the door panels.

The Comfort suspension setup is also self-levelling, while wheels are 20in 5-spoke AMG rims with 255/45 tyres up front and 285/40 tyres at the rear.

There's a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch centre touchscreen featuring MBUX7. A fingerprint scanner is offered as well, while the navigation system features Augmented Reality moving graphics.

