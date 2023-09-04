Bentley Bentayga Azure EWB glides into Thailand

Bentley Bangkok has introduced the new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure SUV.

The updated Bentayga comes with a large chrome vertical vane front grille, Emerald Green exterior colour, and 22in 10-spoke wheels specially designed for the flagship Azure model.

The cockpit features dual-colour leather upholstery and classic Mulliner burr walnut veneer.

Apart from increased interior space thanks to a 180mm wheelbase increase, the Bentley Airline Seat Specification features second-row seats that can recline by 40 degrees, with a footrest deploying from the back of the front passenger seat.

Seat Auto-Climate adds sensors to both rear seats to maintain pre-set temperature and humidity levels, while Postural Adjust makes proactive micro-adjustments to the support in the seat, stimulating muscles and reducing fatigue. Both features are world-firsts.

Even the door panels are luxurious thanks to the Bentley Diamond Illumination feature with LED lights shining through the padded trim to produce an incredible visual effect.

Power comes from a 4.0-litre V8 engine developing 542hp and 770Nm, propelling the vehicle from 0-100kph in 4.6sec and to a top speed of 290kph.

There's Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Guidance, head-up display and a night vision camera that improves safety on unlit roads.