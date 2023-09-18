Lexus MPV goes hybrid

Lexus has launched the hybrid version of its LM 350h luxury hybrid MPV, available in both four- and seven-seat variants.

Featuring a "Unified Spindle" front grille, the new LM 350h hybrid boasts an elongated body of 5,125mm on a wheelbase of 3,000mm, resulting in more interior space. It runs on 19in wheels with 225/55 tyres.

Acoustic glass is used for the windscreen, front and slide door windows, while redesigned A-pillars and sideview mirrors also contribute to lower wind noise.

Both front seats are powered while the front- and second-row seats come with ventilation. Meanwhile, the seven-seat variant also comes with massage function for the second-row seats.

The four-seat variant features a large 48-inch monitor while the seven-seat variant gets just a 14-inch overhead screen. There's also a high-end Mark Levinson sound system.

The LM 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine developing 190hp and 239Nm mated to two electric motors. Lexus claims a total output of 250hp for this hybrid system, but did not state the combined torque output nor the capacity of the nickel-metal hydride battery used.

Nevertheless, it provided claimed performance figures, including the 190kph top speed and 8.7sec 0-100kph acceleration, along with an average fuel economy of 17.9kml.