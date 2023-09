Honda's Giorno+ is a cool scoot

Honda has launched the new Giorno+ targeted at buyers looking for a modern classic automatic motorcycle.

The Giorno+ comes with a 125cc water-cooled engine, Combi Brake System with ABS, smart kit, 30-litre storage box plus USB socket and console box. Refuelling can be done without having to unlock the saddle.

Honda is offering three special editions for the Giorno+: Bianco Pearl Edition (Urban Rider), Glamorous Nero Edition (Casual Weekender) and Ruby Rosso Edition (Street Strider).