Proton-Geely JV eyes EV factory in Thailand - Srettha

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, left, meets with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. (Photo: Government House)

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said a joint venture between Malaysian automaker Proton and Chinese carmaker Geely is looking to set up an electric vehicle (EV) factory in Thailand.

Mr Srettha was speaking at a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on an official visit to Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The Thai prime minister will travel to Singapore on Thursday, where he will meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. There, he will also meet with top Singaporean companies before returning to Bangkok on the same day.

On Tuesday, Mr Srettha visited Brunei and was granted a royal audience with His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam. They discussed existing areas of bilateral cooperation as well as business and investment opportunities.